TSC Auto ID starts its exhibition year 2017 with new printers

27 февраля 2017 г.

For TSC Auto ID the LogiMAT in Stuttgart is the beginning of a series of some prestigious international events in the year 2017. Germany’s most important logistic exhibition is entirely dedicated to the spirit of innovation. On an area of 54 square meters the agile printer manufacturer presents in hall 6 at its booth 6C15 its third mobile thermal direct printer, the new Alpha-2R. Further highlights are the compact desktop printer series TE200 and the new 4-inch industrial premium printer MX240P, which is available in three different models.

The high-performance thermal transfer printer MX240P features a completely new mainboard, a user-friendly 6 key-touch-display in a very modern design and also the most modern sensors for an exactly positioning of the material. Enormous storage capacity of 512 MB SDRAM and 512 MB FLASH and very fast speeds up to 457 mm per second (18ips) make the printer a modern, flexible and resilient multi talent.

State-of-the-art is also the compact, powerful and high flexible TE200 desktop series, which will come onto the EMEA market at the beginning of the year 2017. The print module can be removed from its housing and used for individual applications at the kiosk, two-color printing or double-sided printing.

Additionally, the innovative manufacturer enhanced its mobile printer division including the models Alpha-3R and Alpha-4L with the currently launched printer Alpha-2R to provide more efficient and flexible printing solutions in the market. With 128 MB FLASH and 64 MB SDRAM the portable printer offers the highest memories and with a media capacity of 58 mm wide and a maximum receipt roll out diameter of 50 mm the largest media capacity in the 2’’ receipt market. The 350g lightweight model was designed to be Energy Star 2.0 compliant featuring 17 hours of usage on a battery charge with an average of a 2 minute printer interval (BT mode).

The integrated brand Printronix Auto ID will present its industrial product highlights at LogiMAT at an own exhibition area at the booth of TSC Auto ID Technology EMEA GmbH. The experts of both brands TSC and Printronix Auto ID will inform about their complete range of service and products, and they are available for constructive discussions.